Gold price drops by Rs 40 per sovereign on 10.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Thursday decreased by Rs 40 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,200 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 5 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,025 per gram.

The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 100.