Gold price drops by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,510 on Jan 28 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 240 per sovereign on Tuesday (January 28), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 60,080

Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 30, with a gram now costing Rs 7,510.

The price of gold last week crossed the all-time high by crossing the Rs 60,000 mark. It increased to Rs 60,200 on January 22, which further rose to 60,440 on January 24. After being stable for three days, the price slightly decreased and sold at Rs 60,320 on January 27.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has remained stable and is being sold at Rs 104 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

27.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,320

26.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440

25.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440

24.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,440

23.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 60,200

Silver price over the last five days:

27.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

26.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

25.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

24.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

23.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104