Gold price drops by Rs 160 per sovereign on 07.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Monday decreased by Rs 160 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,800 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 20 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,100 per gram.

The price of silver has remained stable at Rs 103 per gram for the past three days.