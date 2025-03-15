Gold price dips by Rs 640 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,220 in Chennai on March 15

CHENNAI: After surging past the Rs 66K mark on Friday, gold prices have now decreased on March 15 (Saturday).

A sovereign of gold has decreased by Rs 640 taking it to Rs 65,760, while a gram costs Rs 8,220.

On Friday (March 14), a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for a record price of Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1440 from the previous day's price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.

The price later arrived at the Rs 64K-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 112 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

14.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,400

13.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,960

12.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

11.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160

10.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

Silver price over the last five days:

14.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

13.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

12.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

11.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

10.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108