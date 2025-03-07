Begin typing your search...

    Gold price dips by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,030 in Chennai on March 7

    On Thursday (March 6) morning, a sovereign of the yellow metal had cost Rs 64,160, recording a dip of Rs 360 from the previous day's price

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 March 2025 10:47 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-07 06:32:59  )
    Gold price dips by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,030 in Chennai on March 7
    X

    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold on Friday decreased by Rs 240 per sovereign in the city. A sovereign now costs Rs 64,240 while a gram costs Rs 8,030.

    On Thursday (March 6) morning, a sovereign of the yellow metal had cost Rs 64,160, recording a dip of Rs 360 from the previous day's price. However, later, in the day, the price per sovereign rose to Rs 64,480, marking a rise of Rs 320.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. The price later arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. After a series of fluctuations which are persisting in March, a sovereign costs Rs 64,240 today (March 7).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains same and being sold at Rs 108 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    06.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,480

    05.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

    04.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

    03.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    01.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    Silver price over the last five days:

    06.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    05.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    04.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    03.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    01.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

    Gold pricesSilver pricesGold Price in Chennai
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X