Gold price dips by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,030 in Chennai on March 7
On Thursday (March 6) morning, a sovereign of the yellow metal had cost Rs 64,160, recording a dip of Rs 360 from the previous day's price
CHENNAI: The price of gold on Friday decreased by Rs 240 per sovereign in the city. A sovereign now costs Rs 64,240 while a gram costs Rs 8,030.
On Thursday (March 6) morning, a sovereign of the yellow metal had cost Rs 64,160, recording a dip of Rs 360 from the previous day's price. However, later, in the day, the price per sovereign rose to Rs 64,480, marking a rise of Rs 320.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign. The price later arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12. After a series of fluctuations which are persisting in March, a sovereign costs Rs 64,240 today (March 7).
Meanwhile, the price of silver remains same and being sold at Rs 108 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
06.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,480
05.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520
04.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080
03.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520
01.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520
Silver price over the last five days:
06.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108
05.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
04.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
03.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
01.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105