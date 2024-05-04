Gold price dips by Rs 15/gram, sovereign now costs ₹52,800 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold has decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 52,800 on Saturday.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu dipped after hitting all-time high record in the recent days.

Accordingly, the fall in price per gram of Gold is Rs 15, taking 1 gram of gold is sold at Rs 6,600.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days, and the price has decreased today.

The gold price has witnessed a high surge in recent months and has crossed the Rs 50,000 mark.

Silver price also has dipped on Saturday, taking a gram to be sold at Rs. 86.50.