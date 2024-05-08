Gold price dips by Rs 10/gram,sovereign now costs Rs 53,040 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Wednesday has decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 53,040/sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has fallen today after hitting all-time high records in recent days.

Accordingly, the drop of gold per gram is Rs 10 and being sold at Rs 6,630/gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged at Rs 88.50 per gram