    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Oct 2024 10:23 AM IST
    Gold price decreases by Rs 440 per sovereign on 24.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here
    Customers at a gold jewellery shop in city

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Thursday decreased by Rs 440 per sovereign.

    The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,280 per sovereign.

    The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 55 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,285 per gram.

    The price of silver decreased Rs 2 per gram and is being sold at Rs 110 per gram.

    Online Desk

