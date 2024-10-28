Begin typing your search...

    Gold price decreases by Rs 360 per sovereign on 28.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

    The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,520 per sovereign.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Oct 2024 10:23 AM IST
    Gold price decreases by Rs 360 per sovereign on 28.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Monday decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign.

    The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,520 per sovereign.

    The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

    Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 45 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,315 per gram.

    The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.

    gold pricesilver priceChennai gold price
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick