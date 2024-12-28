Gold price decreases by Rs 120 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,135 on Dec 28 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign on Saturday (December 28), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,080 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 15 with a gram now costing Rs 7,135.

Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations lately. After remaining stable for three days, it dipped slightly on Tuesday only to rise on Wednesday, and crossed Rs 57,000 mark on Friday.

Compared to last week the gold rate has increased by Rs 280 per sovereign.

The price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 100 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

27.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

26.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,000

25.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,800

24.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,720

23.12. 2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 56,800

Silver price over the last five days:

27.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

26.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

25.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

24.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99

23.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 99