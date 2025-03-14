Gold price crosses Rs 65K mark, gram costs Rs 8,230 in Chennai on March 14
DT Next reported on Thursday that gold will touch the Rs 65K mark this weekend
CHENNAI: Gold price on Friday saw a massive spike crossing the Rs 65K mark.
A sovereign of gold has increased by Rs 880 taking it to Rs 65,840, while a gram costs Rs 8,230.
On Thursday (March 13), a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for Rs 64,980, recording a spike of Rs 460 from the previous day's price.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.
The price later arrived on the Rs 64K-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Rs 2 and is being sold at Rs 112 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
13.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,980
12.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520
11.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160
10.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400
08.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,320
Silver price over the last five days:
13.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
12.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109
11.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
10.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108
08.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108