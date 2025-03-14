Gold price crosses Rs 65K mark, gram costs Rs 8,230 in Chennai on March 14

CHENNAI: Gold price on Friday saw a massive spike crossing the Rs 65K mark.

A sovereign of gold has increased by Rs 880 taking it to Rs 65,840, while a gram costs Rs 8,230.

On Thursday (March 13), a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for Rs 64,980, recording a spike of Rs 460 from the previous day's price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.





The price later arrived on the Rs 64K-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Rs 2 and is being sold at Rs 112 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

13.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,980

12.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

11.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160

10.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

08.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,320

Silver price over the last five days:

13.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

12.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

11.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

10.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

08.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108