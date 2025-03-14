Begin typing your search...

    Gold price crosses Rs 65K mark, gram costs Rs 8,230 in Chennai on March 14

    DT Next reported on Thursday that gold will touch the Rs 65K mark this weekend

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 March 2025 10:07 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-14 05:20:29  )
    Gold price crosses Rs 65K mark, gram costs Rs 8,230 in Chennai on March 14
    X

    Women check gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: Gold price on Friday saw a massive spike crossing the Rs 65K mark.

    A sovereign of gold has increased by Rs 880 taking it to Rs 65,840, while a gram costs Rs 8,230.

    On Thursday (March 13), a sovereign of the yellow metal was sold for Rs 64,980, recording a spike of Rs 460 from the previous day's price.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.


    Also Read:Gold sovereign may cost Rs 65,000 soon in Chennai

    The price later arrived on the Rs 64K-mark only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Rs 2 and is being sold at Rs 112 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    13.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,980

    12.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

    11.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,160

    10.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

    08.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,320

    Silver price over the last five days:

    13.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    12.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

    11.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    10.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    08.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    gold pricessilver pricesGold price today
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X