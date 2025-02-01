Gold price continues to soar in Chennai, sovereign costs Rs 61,960 on Feb 1

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai continues to soar and hit an all-time high by increasing Rs 120 per sovereign on Saturday (February 1). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 61,960.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 15, with a gram now costing Rs 7,745.

The price of gold has increased by Rs 1,640 in the past seven days. It crossed the Rs 60,000 mark and was sold at Rs 60,200 on January 22. It further rose to Rs 60,440 on January 24. After remaining stable for three days, the price slightly decreased to Rs 60,320 on January 27. It rose again to an all-time high of Rs 61,840 on January 31.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is now selling at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

31.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,840

30.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,880

29.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,760

28.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,080

27.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,320

Silver price over the last five days:

31.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

30.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

29.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

28.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

27.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104