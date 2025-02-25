Begin typing your search...

    Gold price continues to rise in Chennai, gram costs Rs 8,075 on Feb 25

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Feb 2025 9:49 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-25 04:40:44  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 160 per sovereign on February 25 (Tuesday).

    The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 64,600 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, the gold price per gram has increased by Rs 20, with a gram now costing Rs 8,075.

    Gold rate crossed the Rs 63K mark on February 5, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.

    After being on an uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520.

    However, gold prices picked up once again and crossed the Rs 64K mark, only to decline by Rs 360 on February 21. Once again, the gold price has been increasing in the past few days and is currently being sold at Rs 64,600 on February 25 (today).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and being sold at Rs 108 per gram

    Gold price over the last five days:

    24.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,440

    22.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,360

    21.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,200

    20.2.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,560

    19.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,280

    Silver price over the last five days:

    24.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    22.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    21.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

    20.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

    19.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

