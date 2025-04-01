Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 April 2025 9:45 AM IST
    Gold price continues to rise in Chennai, crosses Rs 68,000 mark on April 1
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 480 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,510 on Tuesday (Rs 68,080/sovereign).

    On March 31, a gram was sold for Rs 8,450 taking a sovereign to cost Rs 67,600. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    After several fluctuations throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 68,080 per sovereign on the first day of April.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 114/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    31.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,600

    29.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,880

    28.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,720

    27.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,880

    26.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,560

    Silver price over the last five days:

    31.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

    29.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

    28.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

    27.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    26.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

