Gold price continues to rise in Chennai, crosses Rs 68,000 mark on April 1

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 480 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,510 on Tuesday (Rs 68,080/sovereign).

On March 31, a gram was sold for Rs 8,450 taking a sovereign to cost Rs 67,600. On March 14, a sovereign was Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

After several fluctuations throughout March, gold is now being sold at Rs 68,080 per sovereign on the first day of April.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 114/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

31.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 67,600

29.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,880

28.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,720

27.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,880

26.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 65,560

Silver price over the last five days:

31.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

29.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113

28.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

27.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

26.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111