Gold price climbs by Rs 640 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,260 on Jan 3 in Chennai

    AuthorDT Online DeskDT Online Desk|3 Jan 2025 10:28 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 640 per sovereign on Friday (January 3), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,080 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 80 with a gram now costing Rs 7,260.

    Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations lately.

    On December 30, the gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign, but it had decreased to Rs 56,880 per sovereign on December 31.

    As the new year begins, the yellow metal is going on an upward trajectory and has increased by Rs 1200 in the first three days of the year.

    The price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 100 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    2.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,440

    1.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

    31.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,880

    30.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

    29.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,080

    Silver price over the last five days:

    2.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

    1.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 98

    31.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

    30.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

    29.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

