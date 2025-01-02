Gold price climbs by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,180 on Jan 2 in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jan 2025 10:21 AM IST
    Gold ornaments on display at a jewellery showroom (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign on Thursday (January 2), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,440 per sovereign.

    Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 30 with a gram now costing Rs 7,180.

    Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations lately. On December 30, the gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign, but it had decreased to Rs 56,880 per sovereign on December 31.

    As the new year begins, the yellow metal is going on an upward trajectory and has increased by Rs 560 in the first two days of the year.

    The price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 99 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    1.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

    31.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,880

    30.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

    29.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,080

    28.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,080

    Silver price over the last five days:

    1.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 98

    31.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

    30.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

    29.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    28.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

