Gold price climbs by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,180 on Jan 2 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign on Thursday (January 2), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,440 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 30 with a gram now costing Rs 7,180.

Gold prices have shown slight fluctuations lately. On December 30, the gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign, but it had decreased to Rs 56,880 per sovereign on December 31.

As the new year begins, the yellow metal is going on an upward trajectory and has increased by Rs 560 in the first two days of the year.

The price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 99 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

1.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

31.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,880

30.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,200

29.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,080

28.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,080

Silver price over the last five days:

1.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 98

31.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

30.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 98

29.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

28.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100