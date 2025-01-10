Gold price climbs by Rs 200 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,285 on Jan 10 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 200 per sovereign on Friday (January 10), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,280 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 25 with a gram now costing Rs 7,285.

As the new year began, the price of the yellow metal was Rs 57,200 per sovereign.

By Jan 3, it rose to Rs 58,080 only for it to drop again. It then remained unchanged at Rs 57,720 from Jan 4 to 7.The price started fluctuating again with a Rs 80 rise on Wednesday and increased again by Rs 280 yesterday (Jan 9).

Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Re 1 and is being sold at Rs 101 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

09.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,080

08.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,800

07.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

6.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

5.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

Silver price over the last five days:

09.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

08.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

07.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

6.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

5.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99