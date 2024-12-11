Gold gets costlier by Rs 640 per sovereign; 2nd day of sharp spike

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 Dec 2024 10:47 AM IST
    Gold Jewellery being displayed in a showroom in Chennai

    CHENNAI: Gold price on Wednesday has increased by Rs 80 per gram, reaching Rs 7,285 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has increased by Rs 640, now costing Rs 58,280.

    Gold price had spiked on Dec 10 by Rs. 600 per sovereign.

    The price per gram of silver has fallen by Rs 1, now costing Rs 103.

    Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    10.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,640

    09.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040

    08.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

    07.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

    06.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920

    Silver price over the last five days:

    10.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 104

    09.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    08.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    07.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100

    06.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

