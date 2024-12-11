Gold gets costlier by Rs 640 per sovereign; 2nd day of sharp spike
Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.
CHENNAI: Gold price on Wednesday has increased by Rs 80 per gram, reaching Rs 7,285 per gram, while the price for a sovereign has increased by Rs 640, now costing Rs 58,280.
Gold price had spiked on Dec 10 by Rs. 600 per sovereign.
The price per gram of silver has fallen by Rs 1, now costing Rs 103.
Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.
Gold price over the last five days:
10.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,640
09.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,040
08.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920
07.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920
06.12.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 56,920
Silver price over the last five days:
10.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 104
09.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
08.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
07.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 100
06.12.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101