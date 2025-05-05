Gold futures rise Rs 623 to Rs 93,260/10g

Begin typing your search...

    A woman checks gold jewellery on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 30, 2025 (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 472 to Rs 92,811 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

    On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 472 or 0.51 per cent at Rs 92,811 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,987 lots.

    Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

    Globally, gold futures increased 0.68 per cent to USD 3,261.31 per ounce in New York.

