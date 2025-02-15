Gold delivered higher returns than American and Indian stock markets in last 25 years: Report

MUMBAI: Gold has emerged as a strong performer in terms of returns since 2000, surpassing major stock market indices such as the S&P 500 and Nifty 50 over the last 25 years, according to a report by Aequitas.

The report highlighted that gold has consistently delivered higher returns than both the American stock market index S&P 500 and India's benchmark Nifty50. It said, "Gold has outperformed both S&P 500 and Nifty 50 in the last 25 years since 2000".

In USD terms, gold has grown 9.99 times since 2000, significantly outperforming the S&P 500, which has grown 4.34 times during the same period. This indicates that gold has more than doubled the returns of the S&P 500 over 25 years.

The S&P 500 is a stock market index in the United States that tracks the stock performance of 500 of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. Similarly, in Indian rupee terms, gold has also outperformed India's Nifty 50 index.

Over the last 25 years, gold's value has increased 19.32 times, while Nifty 50 has grown 15.67 times. The findings highlight the long-term strength of gold as an investment option, particularly during uncertain economic conditions.

Gold has often been viewed as a safe-haven asset, and its consistent growth over the years highlights its reliability for investors looking for stable returns. "Gold prices continued their upward momentum, driven by a weaker dollar index and sustained support from US tariff policies.

In MCX, (On Friday) gold rose by Rs 475 to Rs 86,280, while Comex gold gained USD 18 to trade at USD 2,935. The focus now shifts to upcoming US Retail Sales and Core Retail Sales data, which could influence the next move in gold.

The trend remains positive, with Rs 85,750 acting as a support zone and Rs 87,000 emerging as the next resistance level" said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities. With gold surpassing both major stock indices in performance, it continues to remain a preferred asset for investors globally.