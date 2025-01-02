Gold climbs Rs 330 to Rs 79,720 per 10 gm; silver rises Rs 130

NEW DELHI: Gold prices climbed Rs 330 to Rs 79,720 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday due to persistent buying by jewellers and retailers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal ended at Rs 79,390 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Silver also rose Rs 130 to Rs 90,630 per 10 grams on Thursday. The white metal finished at Rs 90,500 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.

The price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity jumped Rs 330 to Rs 79,170 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 78,840 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Traders said a rally in the precious metal rates in the international markets, which aided in bullion prices.

Meanwhile, in futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for February delivery rose Rs 205, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 77,098 per 10 grams.

"Gold's positive rally extended beyond Rs 77,300 in the domestic market, supported by Comex gold sustaining above USD 2,640.

"This upward momentum was further fuelled by rupee weakness. The combination of international strength and currency dynamics has reinforced bullish sentiment for gold," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst -- Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.

Silver futures climbed Rs 859, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 88,437 per kg on the commodities bourse.

Comex gold futures rose USD 8.50 per ounce or 0.32 per cent to USD 2,649.50 per ounce in the overseas markets.

"Spot gold began trading positively on the first day of 2025, continuing the bullish trend from the previous year after the New Year's holiday,"

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Market participants now focus on major macroeconomic data from the US, including jobless claims and manufacturing PMI to be release later on Thursday and Friday, which can provide further volatility in the bullion market, Gandhi added.

Silver Comex futures rallied 1.62 per cent in the Asian market hours at USD 29.72 per ounce.

Commenting on the outlook for 2025, Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont - Gold for all, said, "With the continued geopolitical, political and macro uncertainty, gold and silver are expected to retain their appeal as a hedge against inflation".

"Investors may adopt a 'buy on dips' strategy as the metal is anticipated to experience periodic oscillations, but the long-term view remains favourable for the next 5-6 months and prices are expected to touch USD 3,000 (Rs 85,000) for gold and USD 38 (Rs 1,15,000) for silver," Chainani said.