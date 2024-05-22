Godrej Capital forays into dairy farm loans in TN

CHENNAI: Godrej Capital announced its entry into the agri segment with the launch of dairy farm loans. Through a strategic partnership with Creamline Dairy Products (CDP) and Dvara E-Dairy, itwill provide financial assistance to small dairy farm owners across TN and other regions. CDP is a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet, a diversified food and agri-business conglomerate of Godrej Industries Group, and sells products under the brand name Godrej Jersey. Manish Shah, MD-CEO of Godrej Capital, said “The disbursement of the first loan in Krishnagiri district marks just the beginning, as we actively seek to engage the dairy industry in other regions of TN and extend our support to farmers in AP, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.”