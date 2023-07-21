Go First provides addl info to DGCA post audit: Official

NEW DELHI: Go First has provided additional information sought by aviation watchdog DGCA following the special audit of its facilities in Delhi and Mumbai, a senior airline said on Wednesday.

The official also said the airline has now also decided to recommence operations, subject to regulatory approval, with 15-18 aircraft and 130 flights per day and ramp up to 160 flights per day with 22 aircraft in the subsequent week.

However, the plan to have 22 aircraft in the fleet with four in reserve and 160 flights per day post resumption, remains unchanged, the official emphasised.

Cash-strapped Go First, which had been flying for over 17 years, stopped operations on May 3. It is undergoing an insolvency resolution process. “The DGCA after the audit had sought additional information from us, which we have submitted to it. Based on our responses, the regulator had sought some more information for clarity and that information was submitted today... there is nothing to be concerned about,” the official said.