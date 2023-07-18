GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ in lease pact for MRO

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), has recently signed a Land Lease Agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines Services India Pvt Ltd (SAESIPL), a subsidiary of Safran, a global leader in aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defence markets with their headquarters in Paris, France.

As per the agreement, GHASL will lease land to Safran, which will build and operate the Engine MRO facility for LEAP turbofan engines.

Spread across 23.5 acres of the land parcel within the SEZ area of GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park, this facility will occupy around 36,500 sqm of built-up space. Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development, said, “The facility will initially have the capacity to service 100 engines per annum, which will gradually increase, to around 300 engines by 2035.”