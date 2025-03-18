Global tech firms opting for democratized approach to AI experiments: Report

NEW DELHI: While many industries are moving towards a centralized model for artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, the technology sector is taking a democratized approach, allowing for greater experimentation and flexibility globally, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to a KPMG International report, 36 per cent of technology executives said they are continuing to develop AI governance policies while encouraging innovative AI practices within their organizations.

The report, based on a survey of 2,450 executives from 26 countries, including 490 technology leaders, emphasized that successful AI implementation will require a structured approach.

This includes cross-functional collaboration, risk assessment, and continuous learning to maximize the benefits of AI while mitigating potential risks.

Apart from AI, the report also highlights how the technology sector is leading digital transformation across industries.

It states that the tech industry must not only set an example for others but also rethink its own strategies to stay ahead.

Strategic investments and disciplined decision-making have helped technology firms sustain their growth, even amid market uncertainties.

"With technology rapidly evolving, designing and building solutions in a responsible way is now more important than ever,” said Atul Gupta of KPMG India.

He added that it can also help minimise the risk of data breaches and the need for costly retrofitting of security fixes.

One of the key insights from the report is the increasing focus on profitability.

A growing number of technology professionals believe that digital advancements, particularly in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and modern service delivery models, have significantly improved their company’s financial performance in the past two years.

Additionally, 76 per cent of technology executives said they accurately estimate costs and benefits before investing in new technologies.

The report also sheds light on the growing importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals in technology investments.

Around 73 per cent of tech executives said their investments are directly linked to sustainability and social responsibility objectives.

Moreover, technology firms are taking employee feedback seriously when making investment decisions.

Ensuring data protection and implementing strong security measures are key priorities in building consumer trust as part of their ESG commitments, the report added.