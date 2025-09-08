Global shares rise after Japan's prime minister announces plan to resign

TOKYO: Global shares mostly rose with Japan's benchmark jumping higher in Monday morning trading, despite the looming political uncertainty after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced last night that he plans to resign.

France's CAC 40 edged up nearly 0.2 per cent in early trading to 7,688.69, while Germany's DAX rose 0.6 per cent to 23,742.28. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.2 per cent to 9,224.85. US shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.2 per cent at 45,530.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 per cent to 6,504.50.

Analysts said Ishiba's announcement was expected for some time and welcomed it as moving things forward, although uncertainty remains as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will need to hold an election to choose a new leader. Ishiba will remain prime minister until his successor is chosen and approved by parliament.

“Markets may react short-term to the temporary uncertainty of lame-duck leadership, but this may resolve once a new leader is chosen. Meanwhile, the LDP's position as a minority leading party is unlikely to change anytime soon, and as such compromise will be the name of the policy-making game,” said Naomi Fink, chief global strategist at Amova Asset Management.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.5 per cent to finish at 43,643.81. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 per cent to 3,219.59. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2 per cent to 8,849.60.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.9 per cent to 25,633.91, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4 per cent to 3,826.84.

Also Monday, Japan's Cabinet Office said the economy expanded at a stronger rate in the fiscal first quarter than previously estimated, at a seasonally adjusted 2.2 per cent annualised rate, better than the earlier 1.0 per cent rate as solid consumer spending and inventories lifted growth more than previously thought.

Japanese auto stocks rallied after the US finalised a trade deal with Japan. Tariffs on Japanese autos surged to 15 per cent from the initial 2.5 per cent, considerably lower than the 27.5 per cent initially discussed.

Toyota stock gained 0.3 per cent, while Nissan stock rose 2.4 per cent. Subaru issues added 1.3 per cent, while Mitsubishi Motors edged up 1.2 per cent.

“The Bank of Japan remained in focus as strong wage data increased expectations for a potential rate hike later this year,” said Bas Kooijman at DHF Capital SA, noting that wages were rising.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude added USD 1.06 to USD 62.93 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose USD 1.14 to USD 66.64 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar edged up to 147.70 Japanese yen from 147.39 yen. The euro cost USD 1.1733, inching up from USD 1.1723.