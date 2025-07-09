GHCL invests Rs 215 cr for expansion

MADURAI: GHCL Textiles Limited has invested Rs 215 crore in its new expanded facility, after commencing commercial production at its newly-added, fully-automated manufacturing section, Meenakshi, at Paravai unit in Samayanallur Post, Madurai.

This strategic capacity expansion strengthens GHCL Textiles’ operational footprint in the spinning segment.

The new section adds 25,536 ring spindles, bringing the total installed capacity to 2,24,976 ring spindles. The existing 1,99,440 ring spindles was already operating at a capacity utilisation of 99.0 per cent, underscoring the need for timely augmentation. The company has invested around Rs 215 crore for this expansion with internal accruals.

RS Jalan, director, GHCL Textiles, said: “The commencement of operations at our Paravai unit is a reflection of GHCL’s commitment towards growth and excellence in the textile sector. This capacity enhancement not only supports our business expansion plans, but also reinforces our resolve to deliver superior value to our stakeholders while contributing to the industrial landscape of Tamil Nadu.”

This strategic expansion move aligns with GHCL Textiles’ long-term vision to strengthen its leading position in the Indian textile manufacturing sector and serve both domestic and international markets more effectively.