German brand Blaupunkt eyes 4% market share in India, joins Amazon

NEW DELHI: German electronics brand Blaupunkt on Tuesday announced that it partnered with Amazon India as its new e-commerce partner and aims to capture a four per cent market share in the country by FY2024-25.

"With this collaboration, the company envisions FY24-FY25 as a crucial year as they aim to capture a four per cent market share and set themselves as the leading television brand in India," the company said.

The company also mentioned that it aims to double down and deliver through more such strategic partnerships and investments in the upcoming future.

"Our exclusive partnership with Flipkart marked a successful reentry, and now, as we envision FY24-FY25 as pivotal, we aim to elevate our market presence by four per cent. Looking ahead, we are committed to doubling down on strategic partnerships and investments," Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL exclusive brand licencee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, said in a statement.

"We are expanding our supply, increasing local production, and ensuring widespread distribution to meet the escalating demand for Blaupunkt's products in India," he added.

With this partnership with the e-commerce giant, the company said it will increase its visibility and ensure a positive and hassle-free shopping experience for its customers everywhere.

The Blaupunkt and Amazon collaboration is expected to provide its consumers seeking luxurious and reasonably priced technologies, with a smoother shopping experience, the company added.