Geri Care Hospital’s cath lab for senior citizens

CHENNAI: Geri Care, an elder-care services provider, announced the launch of a cath lab exclusively for senior citizens at its new geriatric multi-speciality hospital in Adambakkam. This first of its kind cath lab is equipped with diagnostic imaging equipment to enable tests and procedures including ablation, angiogram, angioplasty and implantation of pacemakers/ICDs. Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder & MD of Geri Care Health Services Pvt Ltd said, “We are proud to dedicate India’s first cath lab exclusively for senior citizens to the city of Chennai, as we continue to expand our presence across key locations nationally.”