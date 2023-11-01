GE T&D wins orders via Power Grid Corp

NEW DELHI: GE T&D India on Tuesday said it has bagged Rs 500 crore orders from state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India for grid modernisation projects.

These projects aim to facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the national electricity grid and enhance electricity transmission within the country, including in Rajasthan.

“GE T&D India, a part of GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business, recently secured orders worth approximately Rs 500 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for the supply of 765 kV Power Transformers and Shunt Reactors for PGCIL’s various transmission system projects in India,” according to a BSE filing.

GE T&D India has supplied critical grid products from its advanced manufacturing facilities located in Padappai, Hosur, Vadodara, Noida, and Pallavaram.