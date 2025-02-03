Begin typing your search...

    Gaurav Gupta to head India 2Wheeler biz at TVS Motor Company

    He will be based out of Bengaluru and report to KN Radhakrishnan, director-CEO, TVSM. Gaurav will head the India 2W business, both ICE and EV

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Feb 2025 8:13 PM IST
    CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) on Monday announced the appointment of Gaurav Gupta as president – India 2W business. He will be based out of Bengaluru and report to KN Radhakrishnan, director-CEO, TVSM. Gaurav will head the India 2W business, both ICE and EV.

    He has over three decades of experience and has worked in multiple geographies including India, China, Dubai, Indonesia, Vietnam, and ASEAN markets.

    Prior to joining TVSM, Gaurav served at JSW MG Motor India (until recently as MG Motor India) in assignments as an executive committee member, deputy MD and chief growth officer.

    During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in establishing and leading the commercial operations for MG Motor India from the ground up, significantly impacting the Indian automotive industry.

    DTNEXT Bureau

