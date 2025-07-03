Garuda Aerospace wins contracts to deploy drones in mining sector

CHENNAI: Building on its successful engagement with Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. (OMC), Garuda Aerospace, a leading drone technology company, has significantly expanded its presence in the mining sector.

The company has secured contracts from Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited and the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute. Further solidifying its position in the mining sector, the company has also been awarded with tenders from the Department of Geology and Mining, the Government of Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand Exploration and Mining Corporation Limited, and the Greater Chennai Corporation. These agreements cover drone-based survey and monitoring of mine leases nationwide.

As a part of these agreements, the company will provide annual surveys for detailed imagery and elevation models, quarterly updates on mine conditions (face, roads, slopes, dumps), and comprehensive data processing. They'll also create digital databases for mine closure planning and prepare survey maps, covering both existing and new lease areas for clients. The company aims to leverage its successful domestic deployments for global expansion. Garuda Aerospace is actively seeking opportunities to export these advanced drone solutions to international markets, particularly in regions with significant mining operations.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder-CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, “These recent contract wins are a testament to the advanced capabilities of our drones. This represents a significant boost to our revenue stream, propelling our multi-million dollar growth. More than just financial milestones, these contracts powerfully affirm the immense trust placed in our Drone-as-a-Service model by both government and private entities. This widespread adoption showcases our substantial growth and solidifies our position as a leader in the industry."

Bolstered by six DGCA approvals enabling both manufacturing and training, Garuda Aerospace is experiencing rapid growth and market expansion. Its trajectory is further strengthened by strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Tata Elxsi, Thales, Lockheed Martin, BEML, and others.