Garuda Aerospace trained 500 rural women on drone tech

CHENNAI: Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has so far trained over 500 rural women on drone technology and has delivered 446 drones to women Self-Help Groups across 20 states till date, the company said on Friday.

Through initiatives like the ‘Namo Drone Didi Yojana’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Garuda Aerospace has played a pivotal role in promoting gender equality and economic empowerment in rural communities.

The Namo Drone Didi Yojana scheme by the Centre aims to provide drones to 15,000 select Women SHGs to provide rental services to farmers for agricultural purposes.

Over 20 states across India have been positively impacted by the distribution of 446 drones to women self-help groups, enabling them to become key players in agricultural innovation and sustainability, Garuda Aerospace claimed in a statement.