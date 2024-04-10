Garuda Aerospace bags maiden order from ISRO

CHENNAI: Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday announced its collaboration with the Department of Space’s Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).



As per the partnership ISRO is in the process of procuring Garuda Aerospace’s cutting-edge Quadcopter drones. This collaboration marks the company’s entry into the space-tech category, setting the stage for future innovations in the space sector.

Garuda Aerospace’s Quadcopter drones are integrated with machine learning and artificial intelligence. The use of these drones in ISRO’s operations is expected to significantly enhance efficiency across various ISRO operations.

ISRO had begun sampling Garuda Aerospace’s drones in 2021 for the delivery of medicines and food supplies. Following this, Garuda Aerospace also engaged in the sanitization of building premises with the spraying of disinfectants during COVID-19. These successful trials are pivotal to Garuda Aerospace bagging this order from ISRO for Quadcopter drones.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO-founder of Garuda Aerospace said, “We firmly believe drones and unmanned aerial vehicles will play a pivotal role in the space sector. Our partnership with ISRO not only validates our credibility but also solidifies our position as industry leaders.”

Agnishwar Jayaprakash

The Dhoni-backed company is all set to go public by the end of 2024 thereby demonstrating the ongoing growth and leadership in the industry.

