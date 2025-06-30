G Square's Srirangam foray fetches Rs 200 cr worth of bookings in 72 hours

TIRUCHY: G Square, on Monday announced that its latest premium plotted development – G Square Zen – in Srirangam, here, fetched Rs 200 cr revenue worth of plots bookings within 72 hours of its launch.

It also organised 'G Square Utsavam,' a musical night by singer Nithyashree at G Square Zen and an entertainment show featuring Robo Shankar and standup comedian Vignesh Vijayan, which was attended by more than 700 plus people.

G Square Zen, located on the Chennai-Tiruchy Highway, tucked between the Kollidam and Kaveri, provides great connectivity while maintaining a serene ambience.

“The record-breaking booking is a strong reflection of customer trust in our brand and the rising demand for premium residential plots in culturally rich and strategically located destinations like Srirangam. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to delivering top-tier developments that blend heritage, connectivity, and modern living”, said Bala Ramajeyam, founder-MD, G Square Realtors.

The demand for secure, well-planned communities is rising in Tiruchy, and G Square Zen is perfectly positioned to cater to aspiring homeowners looking for investment in real estate, he added.