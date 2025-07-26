G Square's EMI plot sale attracts 2,000 clients in TN

CHENNAI: G Square Realtors claims to have received an exceptional response to its unique 'Plot is Yours; EMI is Ours' offer, with over 2,000 customers across Tamil Nadu already opting for it.

As the first company in the state to roll out an exclusive EMI offer for plotted development, G Square is setting a new benchmark in customer-centric real estate offerings.

Launched as a limited-time scheme, this exclusive offer allows buyers to purchase their dream plot with zero EMI until New Year 2026. With G Square covering the EMIs for the interim period, customers can focus on planning and building their ideal homes without the immediate burden of repayment.

The offer is applicable across all G Square projects in Tamil Nadu spread across Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Mysuru and many major cities and aims to remove the biggest hurdle in plot ownership; initial financial strain.

The last date to avail this opportunity is August 15, 2025.

Bala Ramajeyam, MD, G Square Realtors, said, "With this EMI-free offer, we are addressing a real need by easing the financial load during the early stages of ownership."