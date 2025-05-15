G Square offer 15% discount on plots to Indian armed forces personnel

CHENNAI: Real estate developer G Square has announced an exclusive discount on plots for serving and ex-servicemen of Indian armed forces as a tribute to their service.

"As a mark of deep respect and gratitude, G Square is offering an exclusive flat 15% discount on all its premium plots across key cities in South India exclusively for India’s Armed Forces. This special initiative is dedicated to honouring the selfless service, bravery, and dedication of personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Defence Services, both active and retired," a release from the realtor said.

Bala Ramajeyam, managing director of G Square said that India’s defence personnel dedicate their lives to the nation, often setting aside personal goals. G Square’s exclusive offer is a gesture to help them move closer to owning a home, not just as a reward for their service, but as a meaningful investment in their family’s future.

Serving and ex-servicemen and their immediate family members can benefit but valid official defence service ID proof is required at the time of booking, the release added.