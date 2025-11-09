G Square expands footprint in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: G Square, plotted real estate developer, on Sunday, announced a significant expansion with 15 new projects across Tamil Nadu, strengthening its presence in high-growth markets including Hosur, Krishnagiri, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Thiruvallur, Salem, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Kanchipuram.

With this launch, G Square expands its portfolio of planned plotted communities, further strengthening its leadership in the land and plotted development segment.

The new projects will offer plots in various configurations ranging from 600 sqft to 2,400 sqft, with prices starting from Rs 1,500/sqft to Rs 10,000/sqft, depending on the location designed for premium, ready-to-build gated communities.

Bala Ramajayam, founder-MD, G Square, said: "Our vision is to make land ownership not only accessible and secure but truly future-ready."

Marking its 13th anniversary, G Square also announced a sustainability initiative called the 'Zero EB Revolution.' Under this programme, every homeowner purchasing a plot in eligible projects will receive up to 5 kW of solar panels installed at no additional cost, ensuring zero EB bills for up to 25 years.

G Square continues to operate a strict no-cash transaction policy across all projects. All payments are accepted only through digital channels, ensuring end-to-end transparency, traceability, and adherence to ethical real estate practices.