Futures fall as Middle East tensions simmer, Netflix slumps

NEW YORK: U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday as investors turned risk-averse following reports of an escalation in the Middle East conflict, while Netflix fell in premarket trade after the company forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates.

Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil on Friday, sources said, in the latest tit-for-tat exchange between the two arch foes, whose decades of shadow war broke out into the open and threatened to drag the region deeper into conflict.

"The intention does not appear to inflict large-scale damage, including on nearby military bases, and trigger a full inter-state war, which we continue to regard as very unlikely," Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer wrote in a note.

The CBOE Volatility index, opens new tab, also known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", was up 1.83 points at 19.83, its highest level in more than five months.

On the earnings front, Netflix, opens new tab slumped 6.3% in premarket trading following the streaming video pioneer's lackluster second-quarter forecast.

Shares of other streaming services providers such as Walt Disney, opens new tab and Roku, opens new tab dropped 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

At 0505 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 131 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 22.5 points, or 0.45%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 124.5 points, or 0.71%.

The S&P 500, opens new tab and the Nasdaq, opens new tab closed lower for the fifth straight session on Thursday, as economic data and comments from Fed officials suggested that the U.S. central bank was unlikely to cut interest rates in the near future.

Federal Reserve policymakers have coalesced around the idea of keeping borrowing costs where they are until perhaps well into the year, given slow and bumpy progress on inflation, and a still-strong U.S. economy.

Equities were rattled this week as investors readjusted their expectations over by how much the Fed would cut rates this year, with both the S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow (.DJI), opens new tab poised for a third weekly decline, while the Nasdaq was set for its fourth consecutive weekly loss, if current trend holds.

Money markets are now pricing in about 40 basis points of cuts from the central bank, down from around 150 bps seen at the beginning of 2024, according to LSEG data.

Most megacap growth stocks also slipped, with Apple, opens new tab, Nvidia, opens new tab, Meta Platforms, opens new tab and Tesla, opens new tab down between 0.4% and 1.9%.

Shares of Paramount Global, opens new tab jumped 10.7% after a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Sony, opens new tab Pictures Entertainment and Apollo Global Management, opens new tab are discussing making a joint bid for the company.