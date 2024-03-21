Fusion CX forays into south with facility in Ambattur

CHENNAI: Business process management company Fusion CX has inaugurated its new facility here bolstering its growth plans besides generating employment opportunities in the region, the company said on Wednesday.

The facility, spread across 12,000 sq ft in Ambattur, here would be able to accommodate 650 employees in two shifts. It also marks the company’s foray into south.

As part of the expansion programme, Focus CX said it has recruited 150 employees and plans to add another 500 taking the overall employee base in the country beyond the 10,000 mark by June.

“This market will be pivotal in customer delivery as the right talent mix is readily available,” company executive vice president and global head of healthcare and life sciences, Amitabh Vartak, said in a statement.

“India will continue to play an important role in enhancing our overall customer experience. We will continue to invest and strengthen our footprint in India, focusing on entering key markets that will generate significant employment opportunities for people nationwide,” said Fusion co-founder Kishore Saraogi.