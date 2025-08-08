Funskool’s DIY kits, toys to mark Raksha Bandhan

CHENNAI: Funskool India Ltd, India’s largest toy manufacturer, has launched a new range of toys and games exclusively to celebrate this Raksha Bandhan.

Funskool’s DIY Wrist Band Kit is a keepsake, a memory-maker and a celebration of the sibling bond in its most creative form.

The kit is packed with 170 vibrant beads, pre-cut wooden dials, paint pens, cute stickers and elastic cords, that allow customisation. KA Shabir, CEO, Funskool India, said, “As pioneers in the toy industry, Funskool is committed to bringing out new products for festive occasions to meet the expectations of our customers. We blend creativity with safety and ensure our products adhere to international standards. These products will build essential skills like vocabulary, logic, recognition and understanding.”