    The gold price per gram has increased by Rs 50, with a gram now costing Rs 7,940.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 Feb 2025 10:15 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-17 10:27:52  )
    From Rs 800 fall on Feb 15 to Rs 400 rise on Feb 17, gold price fluctuations continue in Chennai
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai increased by Rs 400 per sovereign on February 17 (Monday). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,520.

    Accordingly, the gold price per gram has increased by Rs 50, with a gram now costing Rs 7,940.

    On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day and was sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign. By February 5, the rate had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240. However, the price plummeted by Rs 960 the next day, with a sovereign being sold at Rs 63,520. On February 13 and 14, prices began to rise again, only to decline by Rs 800 on February 15, settling at Rs 63,120. Today (February 17), gold prices have once again increased by Rs 400 with a sovereign being sold at Rs 63, 520.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 108 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    15.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,120

    14.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,920

    13.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

    12.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    11.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,480

    Silver price over the last five days:

    15.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    14.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

    13.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    12.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    11.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

