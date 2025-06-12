Freshworks unveils 'Freddy' agentic AI platform

CHENNAI: Freshworks unveiled at its flagship Refresh event, the next generation of its Freddy agentic AI platform, a connected, intelligent, continuously learning system of AI agents that don’t just reply to service questions, but can resolve them.

Whether it’s processing an insurance claim, updating a payroll record, or booking a new shipment, Freddy AI now takes action across the applications businesses already use.

The company also introduced the Freddy AI agent studio, a no-code platform that simplifies the creation and deployment of autonomous AI agents, making it easier for businesses to scale customer support. Freddy AI Agent Studio helps relieve service teams of endless ticket handoffs, delayed resolutions, and frustrated users due to outdated automations. New, easy to deploy AI agents can think, reason and act to resolve many customer queries from start to finish, giving human agents more time to handle more complex customer challenges.

“We're on a mission to uncomplicate the most grueling and repetitive work that IT service and customer support teams face every day," said Dennis Woodside, CEO, Freshworks. “Just like our core software, Freddy agentic AI gets up and running fast and delivers immediate value—serving as a business accelerator, not another overcomplicated project. Our customers are seeing real results, such as improved CSAT scores, faster resolution times, and lower operational costs."

"The shift toward agentic AI that can autonomously resolve service requests rather than just route them represents a critical evolution in support operations," said Liz Miller, VP-principal analyst at Constellation Research. "The democratisation of agent deployment through simplified, no-code platforms is particularly significant for mid-market organizations that lack the technical resources to build complex AI systems from scratch. This accessibility shift allows companies in that mid-market sweet spot to achieve autonomous resolution capabilities and operational efficiency gains that were previously reserved for large enterprises with dedicated AI teams."