Freshworks to acquire FireHydrant

CHENNAI: Freshworks Inc has signed a definitive agreement to acquire FireHydrant, a provider of AI-powered Incident Management software.

This will bring Freshservice’s IT Service Management and FireHydrant’s core IT Operations Management as a unified AI-native ServiceOps solution designed to simplify operations.

Co-founded by Robert Ross and Dylan Nielsen in 2018, FireHydrant has deep expertise in IT and DevOps with customers across consumer and business industries including Palo Alto Networks, BP, and Qlik.