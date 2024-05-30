French firm Simaero to invest $100 mn in India

NEW DELHI: France-headquartered flight simulator provider Simaero on Thursday announced investing $100 million in India to train up to 5,000 pilots over the next five years, wherein the company will also set up training infrastructure and simulators. At the current exchange rate, $100 million translates to more than Rs 8,300 crore.

The construction of its training facility is underway in the national capital and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024. The facility, which will be spread over 4,500 square metres, will feature eight full-flight simulators for A320 neo and B737NG aircraft types.

The decision to enter the Indian aviation market is driven by the record-setting aircraft orders, which have exceeded the current active fleet. Indian carriers have over 1,200 Airbus aircraft and 470 Boeing aircraft on order, it said.