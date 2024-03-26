French envoy inaugurates Phase II of Cryolor’s TN plant

CHENNAI: Cryogenic equipment manufacturer Cryolor’s phase II plant has begun operations in Tamil Nadu, with Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou having inaugurated the expanded portion of the manufacturing facility on Saturday. The phase II expansion will augment production of cryogenic liquified gas tanks at the factory.

Cryolor’s Asia-Pacific division has taken up the expansion of the production unit that was set up in 2010 at Madurantakam in neighbouring Chengalpattu district. The facility manufactures cryogenic liquified gas tanks and has an employee base of over 150 people. The unit produces 400 tanks per year and serves both domestic and international markets. The ambassador was accompanied by senior officials of Cryolor and the Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barre, a release said.