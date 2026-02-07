Framework for Interim Agreement will realise mutually beneficial India-US trade partnership: EAM Jaishankar

Taking to social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar said, “The framework for an Interim Agreement will realise a mutually beneficial India-US trade partnership."

"The framework will ensure greater market access and opportunities for our exporters. New vistas have opened up that will further promote 'Make in India'," he said.

PM Modi also hailed the development, calling it 'great news' for both nations.