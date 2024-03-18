FPIs back equities by infusing over Rs 40,000 crore

NEW DELHI: FPIs came back strongly to invest in the Indian equity markets, buying shares worth Rs 40,710 crore in the first fortnight of the month amid an improvement in the global economic landscape and robust domestic macroeconomic outlook.

The inflows came following a modest investment of Rs 1,539 crore in February and an outflow of Rs 25,743 crore in January, data with the depositories snowed.

FPIs have been changing their strategy in response to the changes in the bond yields in the US. Therefore, now that US bond yields have again spiked up in response to stubborn inflation, they may again turn sellers in some of the days, going forward, VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

In March, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned big buyers but this figure includes some bulk deals executed through the stock exchanges and, therefore, is not a true indicator of FPI activity. However, the rising trend of FPI investment continues, he added.

“The improvement in the global economic environment as well as Indian macro-economic scenario have prompted FPIs to invest in high growth-oriented markets like India. Also, the recent correction in the market provided a buying opportunity,” Himanshu Srivastava, associate director manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

Shantanu Bhargava, MD, head of discretionary investment services, Waterfield Advisors, attributed inflows to strong GDP growth, anticipation of shift in the RBI’s policy, with rate decreases of 25-50 basis points in the second half of fiscal year 2024 and expectation of another win for the ruling political party. Besides equities, FPIs have injected a massive Rs 10,383 crore in the debt market this month so far.