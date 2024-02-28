Fortune Soya Chunks, dabbawalas surprise Mumbai with nutritious lunchbox

MUMBAI: Adani Wilmar, a leading food and FMCG company, joined hands with the iconic Mumbai Dabbawala Association for World Protein Day to distribute packs of Fortune Soya Chunks to the city’s residents.

This unique initiative was aimed at promoting protein-rich diets and reinforcing the brand’s message of ‘Ghar Ka Khana Ghar Ka Khana Hota Hai’.

Mumbaikars were pleasantly surprised when their lunchboxes, delivered by the Mumbai Dabbawalas contained a pack of Fortune Soya Chunks.

This move not only raised awareness about the importance of protein in people’s diet, but also emphasised the convenience and nutritional value of incorporating soya chunks into daily meals.

The Mumbai Dabbawalas, incidentally, have been the subject of a Harvard Business Review case study as a model of service excellence.

Fortune Soya’s collaboration with the Mumbai Dabbawalas went beyond distribution. Each Dabbawala was provided with Fortune Soya T-shirts and informative leaflets attached to the tiffin boxes, educating consumers about the benefits of protein-rich foods.

Jignesh Shah, Head - Media, Fortune Brand, Adani Wilmar, said ‘’At Adani Wilmar, we take pride in advocating for complete proteins such as soya chunks, which offer all nine amino acids essential for optimal health. Through the distribution of soya chunk packs and information about the benefits of protein-rich foods, we hope to cultivate healthier eating habits and enhance the well-being of every individual in our community.”

With seven out of 10 Indians being reported to be protein deficient in urban areas, initiatives such as this play a crucial role in raising awareness.

Fortune Soya Chunks stands out as a nutritional powerhouse, boasting of 52 grams of protein per 100 grams, surpassing other protein sources such as milk and eggs, apart from being a rich source of dietary fibre.