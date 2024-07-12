Fortune Hotels launches 6th property in TN with a 40-room beach resort on ECR

CHENNAI: Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC’s hotel group, announced the launch of its 40-room Fortune Beach Resort ECR Chennai, on Friday.

Samir MC, MD, Fortune Hotels, said the hospitality player is looking to add 8-10 properties in this financial year, which would mean the availability of 800-900 rooms.

"With this addition, our sixth property in the state, we now have the strongest inventory in south India. This expansion underscores our intent to maintain a balanced portfolio of business and leisure properties. As we grow, we are excited to move closer to achieving a 50-50 mix in our portfolio, reflecting our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our guests”.

The property, on 6-acres, joins five others in the state after Vellore, Hosur, Madurai, Tirupur and Ooty. This is Fortune's fourth beach property, he said, noting that there is a special interest being shown in the leisure space.

Samir also said their asset light model approach has shown results. "We are planning to open 12 hotels in the next 2-3 years, that would mean 1,200 rooms," he said, adding Siliguri, Kerala, Andhra and Jim Corbett, were among the upcoming hospitality projects.

Fortune Park Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, offers first-class, full-service business and leisure hotels, with 67 signed alliances and over 5,000 rooms, across 57 cities in India, including Nepal. "Over 30 per cent of the rooms are in south," he said, adding the exploration of locations was based on proximal markets.

Post-COVID, there has been an upsurge in leisure travel, with people prioritising getaways and vacations, which is the reason behind being upbeat about leisure stay equalling or overtaking business travel.

So far, across its properties, Fortune Hotels has been recording 70 per cent occupancy, Samir said, in response to a query.

Land-owner CS Dhanesh, MD, Krish Resorts, who handed over the key to Fortune officials on Friday, said since the property is located within city limits, it had to get the Ministry of Environment and Forest clearance. "There is an additional 1.5 acres near the existing resort of Fortune, which may be used later to offer conference and other facilities, depending on the progress of the latest hospitality venture partnership," he added.